PLACER COUNTY

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies are warning high country residents and visitors that bear season is in full swing.

With it being bear season, drivers should always remember to lock their cars and windows – or else a bear might get in and tear it apart, like what happened to one car recently.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says this car was parked near Lake Tahoe. A bear decided to make its way inside, but then got trapped.

It then does what a bear does in that situation – completely rip the place up. Deputies say the bear also urinated, defecated and spit all over the inside of the car.

A deputy was eventually able to let the bear out, but not before the car was left a total loss.

