ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested three people in connection to the March shooting on Interstate 80 in Roseville.

That incident, which happened on the westbound side of the freeway near Douglas Boulevard back on the early morning hours March 17, left a driver with life-threatening injuries.

Wednesday, California Highway Patrol’s Valley Division announced three people had been arrested: 27-year-old Tevarus Hill, 24-year-old Myles Sherman and 26-year-old Enacio Bolton. Hill was arrested in Benicia while Sherman was arrested in Vallejo. Investigators say Sherman was already in custody on an unrelated incident.

Investigators didn’t detail any more information on what happened leading up to the shooting, but CHP noted that these kinds of incidents are rarely random.

“We want to assure the public that these acts of violence are not random but often targeted attacks between parties that know each other,” said Chief Brent Newman, commander of CHP’s Valley Division.

All three are now facing attempted murder charges.

