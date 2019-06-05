VALLEJO (CBS13) — Scary moments were caught on camera as armed robbers stormed into a T-Mobile Store in Vallejo and forced the employees to the ground before restraining them up.
The incident happened Sunday morning on Sonoma Boulevard.
The whole thing was recorded by the store’s security cameras it shows the employees being forced into the back of the store as the robbers take electronics.
Police said the robbers got away with merchandise but left behind a handgun that was later determined to be an airsoft gun.
The male suspect was described as a black male adult, approximately 6 feet tall with a skinny build. The male subject was wearing a “49’ers” hooded jacket, dark colored pants, with a red bandana covering his face. The female suspect was described as a black female adult approximately 5 foot 5 inches, with a skinny build, wearing a multicolor “Backwoods” hooded sweatshirt, black pants with a white stripe on the side, and a black bandana covering her face.