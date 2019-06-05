  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:California Wildfires, National Weather Service, Sacramento News


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The National Weather Service said Wednesday there will be elevated fire condition across portions of the valley this weekend.

The fire conditions are valid Friday afternoon through Sunday in northern and western portions of the valley.

READ ALSO: Sacramento Could Hit 100 Degrees Today

These conditions include breezy north wind gusts up to 25-35 mph, low humidity, and the potential for grass fire starts.

The National Weather Service asked the public to avoid outdoor activity that could cause a spark, such as driving on dried out grass, lighting fireworks, and grilling near dry grass.

 

