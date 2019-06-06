Looking to try the best food trucks in town?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top food trucks in Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.
1. Green Papaya Food Truck & Fast Casual
Topping the list is Green Papaya Food Truck & Fast Casual. Located at 7840 N. West Lane, Unit D4 in Weber Ranch, the food truck, Thai and Laotian spot is the highest-rated food truck in Stockton, boasting four stars out of 298 reviews on Yelp.
2. Lord Of The Wings
Next up is Anderson’s Lord of the Wings, situated at 6436 Pacific Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 72 reviews on Yelp, the food truck, which offers chicken wings and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Tacos La Palmita
Swain Oaks’s Tacos La Palmita, located at Porter Avenue, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the food truck, which offers tacos and more, 4.5 stars out of 63 reviews.
4. Tacos El Mayita
Tacos El Mayita, a food truck in Waterloo, is another go-to, with four stars out of 53 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2518 E. Fremont St., Eldorado and Charter to see for yourself.
5. Tacos Y Mariscos El Sabroso
Finally, there’s Tacos Y Mariscos El Sabroso, an Anderson favorite with four stars out of 33 reviews. Stop by 6632 Pacific Ave. Frontage Road to hit up the food truck, which offers tacos and more, next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings.
