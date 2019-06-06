Comments
SQUAW VALLEY (CBS13) – A 71-year-old man is facing charges of downloading child pornography, Placer County authorities say.
According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped them off about a man who was allegedly downloading child porn from his Squaw Valley home.
After an investigation involving Placer County, the Truckee Police Department and Scottsdale authorities, that man – 71-year-old William Heacox – was arrested.
Search warrants were served at Heacox’ homes in Squaw Valley and Scottsdale, Arizona.
Investigators say several images of underage boys were collected for evidence.
Heacox has been booked into the Placer County Jail. He’s being held on $1,050,000 bail.