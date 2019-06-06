Comments
SONORA (CBS13) — Several units at a condo complex were evacuated in a structure fire Thursday evening.
(credit: Tuolumne County Fire Department)
The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the fire at the condo complex at 19849 Villa Drive in Sonora just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
One building in the complex was completely engulfed when crews arrived.
Deputies evacuated several units and medics treated some of the residents for smoke inhalation.
The Tuolumne County Fire Department said they knocked down the fire just after 9 p.m. with the help of neighboring fire departments.
The Red Cross responded to help the displaced residents. It is unclear how many residents were displaced in the fire.