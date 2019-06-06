ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Three teenagers were arrested after they allegedly attacked and robbed someone in an Elk Grove neighborhood.
The incident happened Wednesday afternoon near Ravenna and Trapani ways.
Elk Grove police say the victim reported that he was walking in the neighborhood when the teens went up to him. One of the suspects pushed him, then they all started punching him.
At some point, he was slammed to the ground. One of the suspects then started taking his stuff.
The teens were last seen running from the area, but officers soon spotted a group matching the suspects’ descriptions near Bellaterra Drive and Whitelock Parkway.
All three were detained by officers, but one of the teens refused to identify himself. However, police were able to identify him then run a records check – finding that he was on probation and already had an active warrant out for his arrest.
Two of the suspects are 16-years-old, while the third is 15-years-old. All three have been taken to juvenile hall.
Officers say the robbery victim suffered visible injuries.