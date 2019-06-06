Comments
ESCALON (CBS13) – A man taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting near Escalon Wednesday night.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office says the incident happened around 7:40 p.m. onr and her children.
Once on scene, Escalon police were confronted by the suspect. Officers called for backup the sheriff’s office – but while waiting for deputies to arrive, the suspect alleged fired a shotgun at officers.
Officers returned fire and hit the suspect.
He was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, San Joaquin County DA, Escalon Police Department and California Department of Justice will be investigating the incident.