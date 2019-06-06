4:15 p.m. Update: CHP says all lanes have reopened on Highway 99.
3:20 p.m. Update: Caltrans said Highway 99 is still closed in both directions. Traffic is being diverted off southbound 99 at Arno and northbound at Walnut.
SMUD crews are on their way with equipment for the downed power line.
The closure is affecting traffic, causing it to back up for several miles.
There is no estimated time of reopening.
GALT (CBS13) – Both directions of Highway 99 are closed at Twin Cities Road Thursday afternoon due to down power lines.
California Highway Patrol are asking drivers to avoid the area for the time being. Drivers should use Interstate 5 as an alternate route, CHP says.
Exactly what caused the power lines to come down is unclear.
Traffic is starting to back up on the southbound side just south of Elk Grove and through Galt on the northbound side.
Updates to follow.