4:15 p.m. Update: CHP says all lanes have reopened on Highway 99.

ALL LANES ARE OPEN ON SR-99! Thank you for your patience during this closure. pic.twitter.com/2JRzH1yYBn — CHP Valley Division (@CHP_Valley) June 6, 2019

3:20 p.m. Update: Caltrans said Highway 99 is still closed in both directions. Traffic is being diverted off southbound 99 at Arno and northbound at Walnut.

SMUD crews are on their way with equipment for the downed power line.

The closure is affecting traffic, causing it to back up for several miles.

Traffic is a mess, Police are closing down on-ramps to highway 99 in Galt for downed power lines. Traffic impacted both northbound and southbound. pic.twitter.com/9grqbxrbt1 — Carlos Rodriguez (@HiDefShooter) June 6, 2019

There is no estimated time of reopening.

GALT (CBS13) – Both directions of Highway 99 are closed at Twin Cities Road Thursday afternoon due to down power lines.

FULL FREEWAY CLOSURE

SR-99 Northbound and Southbound at Twin Cities Road are closed due to down power lines. Avoid the area, crews are en route to the area. ALTERNATE ROUTE – Please use I-5. pic.twitter.com/MlimuB4TVz — CHP Valley Division (@CHP_Valley) June 6, 2019

California Highway Patrol are asking drivers to avoid the area for the time being. Drivers should use Interstate 5 as an alternate route, CHP says.

Exactly what caused the power lines to come down is unclear.

Traffic is starting to back up on the southbound side just south of Elk Grove and through Galt on the northbound side.

Updates to follow.