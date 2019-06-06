



— Law enforcement from all over Northern California is coming together to support an 11-year-old battling a rare disease.

Miller Greenfield was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disease at the age of four, but he isn’t letting anything stop him from living out his dream of being a police officer.

“Physical therapy and occupational therapy are important to him because he’s trying to gain the strength to stand from his chair for his badge pinning and salute for the national anthem,” Miller’s mom, Jessica said.

Miller’s disease is so rare, there are only seven documented cases in the world. Now his team is working to ease him off IV medications, with the hope that he will be able to eventually spend some time at home.

“When you have a child with a critical illness the focus really needs to be the living part and how do you do that? How do you provide that for a kiddo? Because it’s not natural to be in the hospital. It’s not natural to be in the hospital long term, certainly not for an 11-year-old boy,” Jessica said.

What helps keep Miller smiling are the visits from law enforcement.

Our deputies paid a special visit to Kaiser Roseville to see eleven-year old Miller Greenfield, who is terminally ill, but has dreams of becoming a law enforcement officer. Despite his condition, he and his parents remain positive and in good spirits. Watch the full story below: pic.twitter.com/Z5HBtYPed2 — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) June 4, 2019

“The day he spent with Chief Hahn and all the recruits, that was the point where he felt completely embraced and really loved and respected. They were encouraging him and he took that with him through his entire hospitalization, multiple surgeries, that was the day he talked about,” Jessica said.

Now, the focus is graduating with his fellow officers. The current cadet class will be graduating on June 20th, and Officer Miller wants to be able to stand on stage, receive his badge, and salute for the national anthem.