OLIVEHURST (CBS13) — Yuba County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 30-year-old Olivehurst resident Vernon Steele for auto theft, resisting arrest, and multiple firearm violations early Thursday morning.
Steele was wanted after he and his wife Stacey were stopped by California Fish and Wildlife on Tuesday, leading to the impoundment of their vehicle and trailer.
Deputies served a search warrant of the impounded vehicle on Wednesday and said they discovered numerous illegally possessed firearms, including illegal assault weapons, two concealed loaded handguns that were reportedly stolen, body armor, and smoke grenades.
Steele was also reportedly in possession of an ATV that was reported stolen out of Gridley.
A warrant was issued for the couple’s arrest after the search of their vehicle. A deputy spotted Steele and his wife in a vehicle around 9 p.m. Wednesday and attempted to pull them over.
The deputy said Steele, who was driving, got out of the red Dodge Charger and ran off, evading police. Deputies took his wife into custody at the scene.
Just after midnight on Thursday, deputies located Steele hiding behind a dumpster in an alley off S. Gledhill. He was taken into custody and charged with auto theft, resisting arrest, and multiple firearm violations.
The investigation into the recovered stolen property remains ongoing.