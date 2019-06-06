VALLEJO (CBS13) – A broad daylight shootout involving at least four people was caught on a neighbor’s surveillance camera in Vallejo.
The incident happened back on May 30 near Ohio and Mendocino streets.
Vallejo police say officers responded to the scene after getting multiple shots fired reports and found dozens of bullet casings of various calibers scattered across the scene. Police have not said if there were any injuries.
In the video, three people can be seen firing guns. It appears the three are associated with a blue BMW that rolls in towards the end of the video.
Police say a fourth person, who is not seen in the video, is also shooting.
Exactly why they were all shooting at each other is not known, police say.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Vallejo police at (707) 648-4524.