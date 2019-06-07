  • CBS13On Air

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – A mother raccoon and her babies have been reunited after they were separated during excavation work.

Gold Country Wildlife Rescue says three baby raccoons were brought to them recently after excavators in Grass Valley destroyed their nest. One of the babies died, but rescuers say three survived.

After talking with the homeowners, rescuers say it was decided to try and reunite the babies with their mom.

The baby raccoons were then taken back to Grass Valley. Rescuers put the babies in a basket, then lowered it to a ledge where the mother was last seen.

In a flash, the mother came back and took her babies back home one by one.

