RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A California man has been sentenced to 35 months in prison for shipping 530 pounds (240 kilograms) of marijuana to Richmond, Virginia.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 26-year-old Nathan Driver was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute marijuana. He admitted shipping the drug in 136 packages to 24-year-old Jonathan Hall over two years. In return, nearly $400,000 was sent to Driver’s personal bank account and mailed to his home.
Driver’s lawyer, Edward J. Ungvarsky, said his client should’ve known better than to commit such an “extremely stupid” crime, but Driver might have used too much of his own product. He faced a 5-year prison sentence, but was given a lighter sentence as he has no criminal history.
Hall is set to be sentenced in July on the same charge.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.
