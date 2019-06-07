  • CBS13On Air

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Firefighters are warning that even moderately warm days could be deadly for dogs locked in cars.

The Cosumnes River Fire Department says their firefighters had to rescue a dog from a hot car on Thursday.

Exactly where the rescue happened was not disclosed, but Truck 74 responded and was able to get the dog out. Firefighters say the sweet dog was given water as her owners were located.

The fire department says that, even on an 80-degree day, temperatures inside a parked car in the sun can reach 100 degrees in just 10 minutes.

