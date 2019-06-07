Filed Under:Butane Honey Oil Lab, Calaveras County Sheriff's Office, Marijuana Bust

CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — A 23-year-old Arizona man is behind bars in connection to an illegal marijuana grow and butane honey oil lab (BHO) lab in Calaveras County.

(credit: Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office)

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team served a search warrant for illegal marijuana cultivation at a residence in the 8000 block of Cave City Road in Mountain Ranch.

Investigators said they found an indoor marijuana grow and BHO concentrated honey oil operation as well as a marijuana processing room and a butane honey oil (BHO) conversion lab in a barn near the main residence.

Deputies seized 361 marijuana plants growing in the four greenhouses, 138 pounds of processed marijuana, and 3.9 pounds of concentrated honey oil.

Deputies arrested 23-year-old Niccolo Campau on the scene and booked him on charges of maintaining a drug house, possession of marijuana for sale, criminal conspiracy, extract cannabis concentrate in a dwelling, and illegal marijuana cultivation.

(credit: Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office)

His bail was set at $100,000.

Calaveras County Code Enforcement responded due to multiple county code violations. The residence and barn were determined to be unsafe due to unpermitted/hazardous electrical and unpermitted alterations to the structures.

