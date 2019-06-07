CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — A 23-year-old Arizona man is behind bars in connection to an illegal marijuana grow and butane honey oil lab (BHO) lab in Calaveras County.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team served a search warrant for illegal marijuana cultivation at a residence in the 8000 block of Cave City Road in Mountain Ranch.
Investigators said they found an indoor marijuana grow and BHO concentrated honey oil operation as well as a marijuana processing room and a butane honey oil (BHO) conversion lab in a barn near the main residence.
Deputies seized 361 marijuana plants growing in the four greenhouses, 138 pounds of processed marijuana, and 3.9 pounds of concentrated honey oil.
Deputies arrested 23-year-old Niccolo Campau on the scene and booked him on charges of maintaining a drug house, possession of marijuana for sale, criminal conspiracy, extract cannabis concentrate in a dwelling, and illegal marijuana cultivation.
His bail was set at $100,000.
Calaveras County Code Enforcement responded due to multiple county code violations. The residence and barn were determined to be unsafe due to unpermitted/hazardous electrical and unpermitted alterations to the structures.