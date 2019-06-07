  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elk Grove News

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police say they’re looking for two suspects after a fight led to two people being stabbed in Elk Grove on Thursday night.

The incident happened a little after 8 p.m. behind the Emerald Park Plaza shopping center along Elk Grove-Florin Road.

Elk Grove police say two groups of people got into a fight. Exactly what led up to the fight is still unclear, but police say two people ended up being stabbed. One of the victims was found running from the scene; he was eventually taken to the hospital by medics. The other victim was taken to a hospital by a friend.

There has been no word on the condition of the two stabbing victims.

Police don’t know how many people were involved in the fight, but they have released a very limited description of two of the stabbing suspects.

Anyone with more information relevant to the stabbing investigation is asked to call Elk Grove police at (916) 478-8060.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s