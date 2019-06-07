Comments
SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – Firefighters are at the scene of a wildfire in Solano County.
The scene is along the 2000 block of Cordelia Road, near rural Fairfield. Firefighters have not said how many acres have burned so far.
No structures are threatened at the moment, but Cordelia Fire Protection District says the fire has gone to four-alarms.
According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, Cordelia Road is closed between Hale Ranch and Link Road. Evacuations have been ordered for about 50 homes along Cordelia Road and Thomasson Lane, the sheriff’s office says.
No homes have been lost and no injuries have been reported.
More information to come.