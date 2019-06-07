Comments
FOLSOM (CBS13) – At least one person is dead after a crash on Folsom-Auburn Road late Friday morning, authorities say.
The scene is along Folsom-Auburn Road, near Hillswood Drive. Folsom police say the crash, which involved two cars, happened around 10:45 a.m. Officers believe a BMW was turning left onto Hillswood Drive when it went right in front of a Ford coming the opposite direction.
Police say a passenger in the BMW was killed in the resulting crash. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with major injuries, police say.
The driver of the Ford had minor injuries.
Folsom police have closed the northbound lanes of Folsom-Auburn Road. It’s expected to be closed for several hours.
More information to come.