  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:folsom news

FOLSOM (CBS13) – At least one person is dead after a crash on Folsom-Auburn Road late Friday morning, authorities say.

The scene is along Folsom-Auburn Road, near Hillswood Drive. Folsom police say the crash, which involved two cars, happened around 10:45 a.m. Officers believe a BMW was turning left onto Hillswood Drive when it went right in front of a Ford coming the opposite direction.

Police say a passenger in the BMW was killed in the resulting crash. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with major injuries, police say.

The driver of the Ford had minor injuries.

Folsom police have closed the northbound lanes of Folsom-Auburn Road. It’s expected to be closed for several hours.

More information to come.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s