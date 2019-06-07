  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Grass Valley News

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – With the end of the school year upon us, Grass Valley authorities are showing off all the tobacco products they’ve confiscated from students.

Grass Valley police say they have a School Resource Office at Silver Springs High School.

In a Facebook post on Friday, police showed off all the tobacco and vape products that had been confiscated by the officer over the past school year.

Lights, vapes, and other products were in the stash.

According to a federal survey, vaping surged about 78 percent among high school seniors last year.

