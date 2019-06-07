ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is in mourning after the death of K9 Eros.
Eros was the K9 officer who was struck by a bullet during a shooting spree earlier in January. Eros also suffered a broken hip bone in that incident, but was able to recover and was back on patrol by March.
In recent months, however, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says Eros was diagnosed with prostate cancer.
The prostate cancer was aggressive, but the veterinary team worked hard to give Eros the best care possible.
On Thursday, Eros passed away and crossed the rainbow bridge.
He was surrounded by his hander, Deputy Kevin Thompson, Thompson’s wife and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit.
Eros’ career started in Stockton with the Stockton Police Department. He came to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office in 2012 and was the senior K9 unit by the time of his passing.