Credit: Cal Fire NEU
PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Fire crews knocked down a grass fire in Placer County Friday afternoon.
The flames scorched a field at Baseline Road and Watt Avenue.
Officials said about 50 to 60 acres burned in this fire.
CAL FIRE/Placer Co Fire responded to a wildland fire in the area of Watt Ave and Baseline Rd. Quick action by firefighters stopped the forward progress of the fire being blown by significant winds at an estimated 50 to 60 acres. Assisted by Roseville Fire, Sac Metro & Elk Grove. pic.twitter.com/6jvG3x0Bv8
— CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) June 7, 2019
