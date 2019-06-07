  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMWhistleblower
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cal Fire NEU, Placer County
Credit: Cal Fire NEU

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Fire crews knocked down a grass fire in Placer County Friday afternoon.

The flames scorched a field at Baseline Road and Watt Avenue.

Officials said about 50 to 60 acres burned in this fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s