RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A 20-year-old man is behind bars in connection to his father’s death.
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department said they were called to the 3600 block of Data Drive Tuesday night for a welfare check. A neighbor close to the victim had requested the check after no seeing the victim for a few days.
Deputies located 49-year-old Frank Patrick Doyle dead inside his apartment with a gunshot wound in the upper body.
On Wednesday, deputies arrested the victim’s son, Andrew Frank Doyle, in connection to the homicide.
Andrew Doyle is being held at the Sacramento County Jail on murder charges and felony vehicle theft charges. He is ineligible for bail and due back in court later this month.