SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A red panda cub was born at the Sacramento Zoo on Thursday!

The Zoo posted a mystery ultrasound picture last month and revealed today the ultrasound was of a red panda, which is an endangered species. There is a high mortality rate for red panda cubs, with only about 50 percent surviving a month.

The cub was born to Amaya and Benjamin. They are the zoos younger red panda pair and are off-exhibit; therefore, the cub will not be on display for guests. Zookeepers and veterinarian staff are monitoring the cub and mom around-the-clock on closed-circuit cameras and say they are bonding well.

There are approximately 225 red pandas living in zoos across North America.

 

