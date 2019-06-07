



— A family is reeling after a hostage situation unfolded in their South Modesto home with their 14-year-old son was held captive at gunpoint.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department identified the man they say was behind it all as 37-year-old Jose Astorga Jr. The department said Astorga had a long criminal history and was wanted on felony charges.

The incident happened on Olivero Road near Crows Landing Road Thursday.

“Somebody ran into my home and said someone is going to kill him and wouldn’t leave, with a gun,” said the mother of the boy who was held hostage.

That was all she would say about the horrifying incident. She and her boyfriend said they’re overwhelmed with shock after going inside their house for the first time since deputies shot and killed Astorga, who they say tried to keep the teen from escaping.

The mother’s boyfriend, Ron Jeffries, said it all started around 1:45 Thursday afternoon when Astorga ran into the home through a back door.

“We just let the dogs go out to go to the bathroom so the back door was unlocked,” Jeffries said.

The couple said three kids were inside, a 14-year-old boy and his sisters who are 12 and 17.

“Her daughters got out before he could hold them all hostage… And that’s how we found out the situation was going on,” Jeffries said.

He said one of the girls borrowed a neighbor’s phone to call 911.

“The girls were running out and that’s when I guess the guy lost it. He was afraid he was going to get killed or something,” Jeffries said.

The sheriff’s SWAT and Hostage Negotiation teams surrounded the house and after several hours of trying to talk with Astorga, SWAT members were able to rescue the 14-year-old boy and get him away from the house. During that process, sheriff’s spokesman Raj Singh said, Astorga was killed.

The family said they were left with the gory aftermath, but are happy their boy is okay.

“He’s alright. He’s a little shooken up of course. But he’s a strong kid,” Jeffries said.

Deputies said Astorga had an extensive criminal history and was wanted for a felony, no-bail warrant for auto theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.