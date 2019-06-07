



— June is the deadliest month for children playing in swimming pools. Almost 75% of kids who die in pools are under 5 years old.

But one story in Sacramento ends differently. A young boy, 10, is being hailed a hero for saving the life of a little girl. He found her unconscious at the bottom of a pool in an apartment complex.

Wednesday was opening day for the pool at The Providence Place apartment complex. The pool was busy and full of kids.

That’s when Patrick Brewer noticed a little girl at the bottom of the pool and knew something was wrong.

“I went underwater and I went to the ground, and I saw her I thought she was playing around,” Brewer said.

But four-year-old Yazari Wright wasn’t playing around. She had wandered into the deep end of the pool and couldn’t swim.

Brewer said he was scared. Despite being scared, this self-described “fish” pulled her to the top and out of the pool and then called for help.

“I said, ‘I think she’s dying,’ and they got her out of my hands,” Brewer said.

Makeya Richardson, who just finished CPR classes, was one of a few people who rushed to her side.

“She was just like blue, like a blue cloud,” she said. “I knew it right there, and I took my little hands and I made them a little bit smaller for her.”

And finally, this little girl started to cough, and open her eyes.

On Friday, Brewer was celebrated for his quick thinking and called a hero by apartment staff. He was also made an honorary firefighter by the Sacramento Fire Department. He was given balloons and a badge.

“To be able to act on something that he saw and did the best that he could just out of instinct, that’s incredible,” said Sacramento firefighter Sharon McIntyre.

But most importantly he was finally reunited with Yazari.

“Do you know who this young man is?” McIntyre asked. “This young man is the one who helped you when you were swimming.”

Now they can all breathe a little easier.

“I’m just happy that she’s still alive,” said Brewer.

Patrick said he plans to stay and watch over the pool all summer long.