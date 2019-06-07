Comments
TURLOCK (CBS13) – A Turlock man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting this week.
The incident happened early Monday evening. Turlock police say officers found two men with gunshot wounds along the 900 block of Chestnut Street that day.
One of the men was in critical condition; the other man had non-life threatening injuries, officers say. Both were rushed to the hospital.
Thursday, detectives identified the suspected shooter as 37-year-old Turlock resident Hector Andres Reynoso.
Reynoso was arrested and is now facing two counts of attempted murder.
Detectives have not commented on what possibly led up to the shooting.