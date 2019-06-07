



The Sacramento Zoo welcomed two babies on Thursday!

A Wolf’s Guenon was born and is already on exhibit. The infant is clinging tightly to mom’s chest as a way to stay safe and promote bonding.

Since not a lot is known about this species in the wild this will give zookeepers a chance to learn more about the species, their biology, and developmental stages.

Approximately two dozen Wolf’s guenon live in human care in the United States. According to the Zoo website, “Wolf’s guenons are native to central Africa where they inhabit dense forests and forage for fruits, seeds, and an occasional insect. Forming loose family groups in the wild, these monkeys are even known to spend time with other primate species including bonobos, colobus monkeys, and other guenon species. A larger mixed-species group may mean that there are more eyes on the lookout for predators, and many guenons have learned to recognize other monkeys’ alarm calls so that they know how to respond correctly if a neighbor spots a leopard or eagle.”

Two Wolf’s Guenon died at the Sacramento Zoo within the last year. Kaci was two and Rori was one. Both died after a short battle with a respiratory illness. Kaci and Rori were siblings and were survived by their parents and a sister named Zuri.