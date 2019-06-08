  • CBS13On Air

MODESTO

MODESTO (CBS13) — A Modesto mini-mall was destroyed in a massive early morning fire.

It happened on Carver Road at about 1 a.m. Saturday. Only the Dollar General store in the mall was saved, four others were complete losses, according to firefighters.

Modesto Division Fire Chief Tim Tegan said crews worked through the night to extinguish the fire.

Investigators have not determined the fire was an act of arson.

Police located and arrested the suspect Saturday evening. The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

