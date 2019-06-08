MERCED COUNTY (CBS13/AP) — Capitol flags were flown at half-staff Saturday following the sudden death of Cal Fire Captian Stacy Hamilton.
Cal Fire said Hamilton was killed in a vehicle accident Saturday morning in Merced County.
California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Zuniga tells the Merced Sun Star that Capt. Stacy Hamilton was traveling alone early Saturday in a 2004 Subaru Outback when the car left the roadway and overturned at least once on a road in a remote area between Merced and the community of Snelling.
The crash was reported to the CHP at 2:20 a.m.
The Sun Star says Hamilton, a 49-year-old Fresno County resident, was wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Captain Hamilton had worked with Cal Fire in 2006 after working with the United State Forest Service. He is survived by his wife, Katie, and two teenage sons, Ian and Logan.
Cal Fire TCU said Hamilton was “assigned to the Columbia Air Attack base and was an extremely talented Air Tactical Group Air Tactical Group Supervisor, a great friend, mentor, and person.”
Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statement Saturday following the news.
“On behalf of all Californians, Jennifer and I extend our condolences to Captain Stacy Hamilton’s family, friends and colleagues in this difficult time. It’s the work of brave firefighters like Stacy that keeps our communities safe and we are deeply grateful for his service,” Newsom said.