SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police have arrested a suspect in a homicide investigation from last Saturday.

Police said 28-year-old Tijann Hardy was arrested in the city of Oakland Friday for homicide charges related to the June 1 fatal shooting in the 6200 block of Fowler Avenue. 

Officials said the shooting left a woman dead with a gunshot wound.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

 

