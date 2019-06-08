Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police have arrested a suspect in a homicide investigation from last Saturday.
Police said 28-year-old Tijann Hardy was arrested in the city of Oakland Friday for homicide charges related to the June 1 fatal shooting in the 6200 block of Fowler Avenue.
Officials said the shooting left a woman dead with a gunshot wound.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.