MOKELUMNE HILL (CBS13) — Authorities are searching for 44-year-old David Gordon Johnson, who was reported missing in two counties.
Johnson was reported as a missing person to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, and separately to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office on Friday night.
Law enforcement located Johnson’s motorcycle parked at Big Bar River Access near the town of Mokelumne Hill in Calaveras County but did not locate Johnson.
Calaveras County Search and Rescue was activated and are expanding the search. Amador County Search and Rescue, Calaveras County Marine Safety Division, and the California Highway Patrol H20 are providing additional resources in an effort to locate the missing person. Additional resources are being requested through OES for ground resources.
Anybody with information on the whereabouts of David Gordon Johnson is urged to contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department at 209-754-6500.