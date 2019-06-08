YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — PG&E began shutting off power to some parts of Yolo and Napa Counties Saturday morning, affecting more than 1,700 customers in southwest Winters and the Lake Berryessa area.
The first wave of outages began around 6 a.m. Saturday, initially affecting a few hundred customers, and a second came around 9 a.m.
The utility said once power is restored, it could be multiple days until it actually comes back on for everyone since crews have to inspect power lines to ensure safety.
Many parts of Northern California, including the North Bay and the Sierra foothills, are under a Red Flag fire warning through Sunday. The areas are expected to see increased fire danger with high winds and relatively low humidity.
Areas in Yuba County including Marysville and Wheatland, as well as Lincoln in Placer County may also have their power cut as a precaution.
For the Sierra foothills, there is the potential for a Public Safety Power Shutoff affecting about 21,000 customers starting around 9 p.m. on Saturday with the peak period of fire risk lasting until 10 a.m. on Sunday, PG&E said.
- Plan for medical needs like medications that require refrigeration or devices that need power.
- Update your contact information with PG&E
- Identify backup charging methods for phones and keep hard copies of emergency numbers.
- Build or restock your emergency kit with flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies and cash.
- Keep in mind family members who are elderly, younger children and pets. Information and tips including a safety plan checklist are available at pge.com/wildfiresafety.