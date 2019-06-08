Seager Makes Giants' Strategy Backfire In Dodgers' 7-2 WinCorey Seager had three of his four hits and three of his four RBIs following intentional walks to Cody Bellinger, and the Los Angeles Dodgers went on to beat the San Francisco Giants 7-2 on Saturday.

Rangers Double Up A's 10-5 In 1st Game Of Split Doubleheader Tim Federowicz homered in his first big league game this season, Nomar Mazara also went deep and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 10-5 in the opener of a day-night doubleheader Saturday.

Giants Beat Kershaw, Dodgers 2-1 To End Home SkidThe San Francisco Giants are feeding off one of the best rivalries in baseball.

Semien's Second Homer Gives Athletics 5-3 Win Over RangersWith a doubleheader set for Saturday, Athletics manager Bob Melvin is trying to find spots to rest his regulars. He was glad he left Marcus Semien in the lineup Friday night.