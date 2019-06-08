  • CBS13On Air

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left two people injured early Saturday morning.

Rocklin Police officers said they responded to the 4800 block of Grove Street on the report of two people shot at a party. Officers located a male and female with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

Based on their investigation, police believe there was a disturbance at the party and before leaving, at least one suspect fired several rounds into the house.

That gunfire struck two people who were inside the garage.

One suspect is described as a black male juvenile, 16-18 years old, 6’02” in height and about 150 to 160 in weight.  He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and Jordans.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is strongly encouraged to contact the Rocklin Police Department.

