



— The Sand Fire burned 1,700 acres in Yolo County Saturday night and is 0% contained. At one point, the Sand Fire was at 100 acres and jumped to six times that size within an hour.

Crews said the fire started in the Sand Creek area of Guinda at 2:50 p.m. and spread rapidly through very rural, hard-to-reach areas.

High winds and hot weather fueled flames off of Highway 16. Crews fought hotspots and cut apart dead trees all in an effort to stop the fire from spreading.

“I’m literally inside packing right now,” said Allegra Lopez, who lives near the fire scene.

Allegra Lopez took no chances with her family. She lives about a mile and a half from where the fire raged.

“I’m racing home, I see the smoke and oh gosh it’s terrible thinking it’s so close,” Lopez said.

Helicopters and airplanes hauled water and fire retardant to areas affected. Meanwhile, crews stood by at a command center, waiting to know where the fire will go next. The rural terrain with minimal roadways made access to the fire difficult.

Some residents along County Road 41 were forced to leave property and livestock behind.

“I don’t know about my horses. Last anyone saw them they were running down the driveway,” said Ingela Kaersvang.

Kaersvang said for years, a creek alongside her property served as a small form of protection. But this time, she wasn’t so lucky.

“Trying to decide what to do, who to get, how do I grab as many dogs as possible,” she said.

This fire happens as thousands of other people in nearby counties have their power shut off. It’s an effort by PG&E to prevent wildfires during this red flag warning.

The power was shut off in Yolo County around 6 a.m. Saturday and restored after 4 p.m.

Cal Fire has an evacuation in place for all residents on County Road 41. An evacuation center has been set up at the Boy Scout Camp Esparto.

Highway 16 has also been closed from Highway 20 to the town of Brooks.

Firefighters said no structures have been destroyed or damaged yet.