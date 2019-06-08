3:40 P.M. UPDATE: The fire at Bradshaw Road and Jackson Highway has been contained to approximately five acres, according to Metro Fire.

Firefighters are remaining on the scene to mop up the remaining hot spots.

The #grassfire at #BradshawRd and #JacksonHwy is contained to approximately 5 acres. Crews mopping up remaining hotspots. — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) June 8, 2019

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A grass fire has started in Sacramento County after a vehicle ran into a pole, Sacramento Metro Fire said.

The fire started around 3 p.m. Saturday when a single vehicle crashed into a pole at Bradshaw Avenue and Jackson Road, knocking down wires along Bradshaw Road, igniting a grass fire.

Firefighters said a single patient was cared for inside the vehicle and transported to the hospital.

The grass fire has grown to one acre, at a slow rate of speed. Metro Fire’s Copter 2 is guiding crews into the field for a fire attack.

SMUD has confirmed the wires are no longer energized.

Westbound Jackson Highway at Bradshaw Road was closed down to fight the grass fire and southbound Bradshaw was shut down from Kiefer to Jackson.

Please take other routes.

This is a developing story.