Fire Watch, Sutter County, West Butte Fire


SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — A grass fire near West Butte Road has burned approximately 900-950 acres and is 60% contained as of 8 p.m. Saturday night.

The fire started off North Butte Road and West Butte Road around 5 p.m. Saturday, northeast of Colusa in Sutter County.

The County of Sutter Office of Emergency Management said the fire was not threatening any homes or other structures.

Sutter County Fire Department is receiving support from Colusa County, Butte County, Cal Fire, Sac Metro Fire and Yuba City.

Crews will be working through the night to battle the fire and increase containment.

 

