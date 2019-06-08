



Caltrans has closed down Highway 16 in Yolo County at Rumsey Canyon due to the Sand Fire.

The northbound lanes of Highway 16 are closed at Guinda.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

Hwy 16 Yolo county at Rumsey Canyon is closed due to vegetation fire, NB is closed at Guinda. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/0NJaifQojp — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 9, 2019

4:55 p.m. Update: Cal Fire said the Sand Fire has now grown to 125 acres and is zero percent contained.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect along County Road 41.

Firefighters said some structures are now threatened by the fire.

An evacuation center has been established at the Esparto Boy Scout Cabin at 16980 Yolo Avenue.

#SandFire Evacuation Center is the Esparto Boy Scout Cabin at 16980 Yolo Avenue — YoloCountyCA (@YoloCountyCA) June 9, 2019

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — A vegetation fire has broken out near Guinda in Yolo County, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters say the fire is 100 acres and rapidly spreading.

Air and ground resources are on the scene. Crews said no structures are threatened by the fire.

It is unclear if it is near any homes since it is a rural area.

The fire was reported at 2:50 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.