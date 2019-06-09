SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Walker Buehler and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat ace Madison Bumgarner and the San Francisco Giants 1-0 on Sunday.

Max Muncy homered into McCovey Cove off Bumgarner (3-6) in the first inning, then exchanged words with the ace as he rounded the bases. Nine of Muncy’s 13 home runs have come on the road.

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 08: Justin Turner #10 and Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is congratulated by Alex Verdugo #27 after Turner and Muncy both scored on a bases loaded RBI double from Corey Seager #5 (not pictured) against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the eighth inning of a Major League Baseball game at Oracle Park on June 8, 2019 in San Francisco, California. The Dodgers won the game 7-2. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 09: Madison Bumgarner #40 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the top of the first inning of a Major League Baseball game at Oracle Park on June 9, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 09: Mike Yastrzemski #5 of the San Francisco Giants gets caught in a rundown chased by Austin Barnes #15 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the bottom of the six inning of a Major League Baseball game at Oracle Park on June 9, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 09: Mike Yastrzemski #5 of the San Francisco Giants gets caught in a rundown tagged out by Austin Barnes #15 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the bottom of the six inning of a Major League Baseball game at Oracle Park on June 9, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 09: Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers gets caught stealing tagged out at second base by Brandon Crawford #35 of the San Francisco Giants in the top of the ninght inning of a Major League Baseball game at Oracle Park on June 9, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 09: Tony Watson #56 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the top of the seventh inning of a Major League Baseball game at Oracle Park on June 9, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 09: Will Smith #13 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the top of the ninth inning of a Major League Baseball game at Oracle Park on June 9, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 09: Kyle Garlick #41, Chris Taylor #3 and Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates defeating the San Francisco Giants 1-0 at Oracle Park on June 9, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Buehler (7-1) allowed five hits, struck out nine and walked one over seven innings. The right-hander allowed one runner past second base and struck out the side in the fourth. Buehler also beat the Giants on April 30 and is 3-0 in five starts against San Francisco.

Pedro Baéz worked around a walk in the eighth, and Kenley Jansen struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 19th save in 21 chances to complete the Dodgers’ major league-high ninth shutout this season.

Bumgarner left a 92 mph fastball high over the plate to Muncy, who crushed the ball 426 feet into the waters past the walkway beyond the right field wall.

Already frustrated by two pitches that didn’t go his way against leadoff hitter Kiké Hernández, Bumgarner was even more angry after Muncy admired his home run while slowly walking toward first base. Bumgarner walked toward Muncy and the two players appeared to yell at one another as Muncy rounded the bag

Plate umpire Will Little rushed out and walked Bumgarner back toward the mound as Muncy continued around the bases. Muncy then shouted toward Bumgarner again as he crossed the plate.

Muncy grounded out and walked without further incident in two other at-bats against Bumgarner.

Bumgarner allowed four hits in seven innings and is winless in his last six starts against the Dodgers.

NO SUPPORT

San Francisco was 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position, dropping to 2 for 27 in five games. San Francisco got back-to-back singles leading off the sixth but Mike Yastrzemski was run down from behind by catcher Austin Barnes trying to scramble back to third on Pablo Sandoval’s grounder to third. Buehler then retired Stephen Vogt and Kevin Pillar on flyouts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LF Joc Pederson was rested because of a sore lower back, an injury he sustained sliding home Saturday.

Giants: 1B Brandon Belt was scratched from the lineup because of a stomach illness. … Buster Posey (right hamstring strain) ran on a treadmill before the game and will run the bases during Monday’s off day. If all goes well the team expects to activate the Posey off the inactive list Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (9-1, 1.35 ERA) pitches against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. Ryu has the lowest ERA among qualifying pitchers in the majors to go with a 0.77 WHIP.

Giants: RHP Tyler Beede (0-2, 8.15) takes another shot at his first major league win when he faces the visiting San Diego Padres on Tuesday.