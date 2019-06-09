Buehler, Muncy Lead Dodgers To 1-0 Shutout Of GiantsWalker Buehler and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat ace Madison Bumgarner and the San Francisco Giants 1-0 on Sunday.

Rookie CG For Rangers Wraps Up Doubleheader Sweep Over A'sAdrian Sampson provided quite a nightcap for the Texas Rangers after they retired the No. 29 jersey of former third baseman Adrián Beltré between games of a rare doubleheader.

Seager Makes Giants' Strategy Backfire In Dodgers' 7-2 WinCorey Seager had three of his four hits and three of his four RBIs following intentional walks to Cody Bellinger, and the Los Angeles Dodgers went on to beat the San Francisco Giants 7-2 on Saturday.

Rangers Double Up A's 10-5 In 1st Game Of Split Doubleheader Tim Federowicz homered in his first big league game this season, Nomar Mazara also went deep and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 10-5 in the opener of a day-night doubleheader Saturday.