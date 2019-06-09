Thousands Celebrate Inclusion At Sacramento Pride ParadeThousands took to the streets of Sacramento Sunday to march in this year's Pride Parade. Although the event was peaceful and recognized the progress being made toward equality, some were not happy that police were allowed to march in uniform.

Inmate Irvin Enciso Walks Away From Minimum Security Facility In Shasta CountyAuthorities in Shasta County are asking for the public to be on the lookout for an inmate who walked away from the California Correction Center (CCC) Sugar Pine Conservation Camp on Sunday.

California Lawmakers Agree To Health Benefits For ImmigrantsCalifornia will become the first state to pay for some adults living in the country illegally to have full health benefits as the solidly liberal bastion continues to distance itself from President Donald Trump's administration.

Sand Fire Creates Poor Air Quality In Yolo CountyThe sand fire continues to burn. It's up to 2,220 acres with 20 percent containment.