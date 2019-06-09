



Thousands took to the streets of Sacramento today to march in this year’s Pride Parade. Although the event was peaceful and recognized the progress being made toward equality, some were not happy that police were allowed to march in uniform

It was a celebration showcased in vibrant colors and joy, with a spirit of inclusion.

“It’s phenomenal how welcoming and festive everyone is, and how it’s grown in such a short period of time,” said Natalie Fujikawa, with the Sacramento LGBTQ Community Center.

The LGBTQ community and supporters took to downtown Sacramento — marching from Southside Park to the capitol.

“We take pride in our inclusion, our LGBTQ is such an integral part; this is a fabulous celebration,” said Mayor Steinberg.

But this year’s Pride didn’t come without controversy and protests. A group of protesters were also among the crowd, demonstrating against the decision to allow uniformed police to march in the parade.

“We are here to disrupt the original march, that includes uniformed police in Sacramento,” said one protester.

Uniformed police officers were allowed to march after a new set of police department policies were put in place to build trust.

“It’s important moving forward that this uniform represents more of a positive feeling to segments of the community that it doesn’t now,” said Sacramento Police Department Chief Daniel Hahn.

“The opportunity to build bridges are always right in front of us; that’s what we’re doing,” he said.

This year’s Pride events come on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City during a time when police routinely raided gay bars.

“I don’t think we can forget our history because we’ll be doomed to repeat it,” he said. “But it’s important to me that tomorrow is a better day than yesterday, and this is how we do it.”