Filed Under:air quality, San Fire, Yolo County

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) – The sand fire continues to burn. It’s up to 2,220 acres with 20 percent containment.

The fire started 3 p.m. Saturday near the town of Guinda in the Capay Valley area of Yolo County.

Firefighters are dealing with hot, dry and windy conditions after the fire has burned more than 24 hours and created poor air-quality in the area.

Planes and helicopters continue to work the hillside together placing strategic air drops and firefighters on the front lines are working in steep, hilly slopes where the brush providing plenty of fuel.

Fortunately, so far, no structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported. State Route 16 remains closed from Highway 20 to the town of Brooks. Some local residents have been forced from their homes while others have chosen to stay.

“They said to put a ribbon around the gate if we evacuate but it’s nothing i’ve got acres and acres of walnuts behind me it’s burning the other way it’s never going to get down here,” said Rumsey Resident Larry Souza.

The wind and dry, hot conditions are not expected to let up until early next week, and with just 20 percent containment of the fire, the firefight is expected to continue for some time.

