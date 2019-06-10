



CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) – The search for missing automotive journalist Davey Johnson has wrapped up for the day in Calaveras County.

Johnson was on a long-distance motorcycle test ride when he disappeared.

On Saturday, the motorcycle he was riding was found just off Highway 49 at Big Bar launch area, an access point to the Mokelumne River. It’s now a meeting point for a search and rescue mission involving upwards of 70 people.

With the river reported to moving up to 35 miles per hour and the banks covered with thick brush, efforts to find Johnson have been challenging.

“Of course, that kind of hinders the search, prevents us from walking further down the banks. We have to really watch our footsteps obviously due to the high water line,” said. Lt. Anthony Eberhardt with the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Johnson’s girlfriend, Jacklyn Trop, it was from this river that Johnson sent his last known communication on Wednesday — a text to friends.

“He texted a friend of his to say he was sitting in the creek at the rest stop just enjoying himself,” Trop said.

Johnson’s exact route is unknown, but it’s believed he left Los Angeles on June 2 headed to Las Vegas. From there, he went to Mammoth the following day and then over the Sonora Pass toward home in Sacramento. But the trail ended here, between Jackson and Mokelumne Hill, where the motorcycle was found.

The following day, Johnson’s clothing, cell phone, and laptop were found near the river, but his wallet is still missing.

Friends and loved ones haven’t given up hope Johnson will be found.

“He is so full of life and I’ve never met anyone like him,” said.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department say they have to reason to suspect foul play.