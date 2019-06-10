  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Chris Brown, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Singer Chris Brown is bringing his INDIGOAT Tour to Sacramento.

The controversial musician announced the dates for his 38-city tour on Monday.

A stop at the Golden 1 Center is now scheduled for Oct. 12.

Ty Dolla $ign, Tory Lanez, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy are the expected support acts along with Brown.

The tour is named after Brown’s upcoming new album, Indigo, which is scheduled to be released on June 28.

Presale tickets go on sale starting Wednesday. The general public can start buying tickets on Friday.

