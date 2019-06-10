  • CBS13On Air

DAVIS (CBS13) – A smash and grab burglary was caught on camera in Davis.

The incident happened Friday afternoon at a West Davis shopping center parking lot.

As seen in video captured by the car’s dash camera, someone smashes the passenger window of the car and grabs a bag.

Davis police say the incident is a good reminder of how quickly these kinds of incidents happen. The burglary took less than 10 seconds in total, as the video shows, and was in broad daylight.

No suspect has been identified in the incident.

