SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver miraculously escaped injuries after getting into a crash that resulted in a semi-truck shearing off the roof of his car.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon on southbound Interstate 5, near Arena Boulevard.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the man’s car was pulled underneath the semi-truck after it made contact with the much bigger vehicle.

The car came out the other side of the semi without its roof – but the driver escaped without getting hurt.

Firefighters say they told the driver he might want to go and buy some lottery tickets after this incident.

