Yolo County First Responders Battle Heat During Sand FireFirefighters are continuing to battle the Sand Fire in Yolo County, the first major fire of the season.

Police Searching For Modesto Store Robber Who Knocked Down CustomerPolice in Modesto are looking for a man who got physical with a senior while allegedly robbing a convenience store.

See When Sacramento Will Get A Break From The HeatSacramento will see a return of last week's hot temperatures in the coming days, according to drone-powered weather forecasting service Saildrone. Temperatures will reach a high of 103 degrees on Tuesday, then drop a bit from Saturday to Sunday.

El Dorado County D.A. Asking For Clues Tying Cold Case Murder Suspect To Other CrimesThe El Dorado County County District Attorney's Office is asking the public to help identify possible victims of a man who was allegedly linked to two murders -- one in 1976 and one in 1977.