  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – Crews saved a pair of inner tube riders who got stranded on a rock in the South Yuba River over the weekend.

The incident happened Sunday near the town of Washington in Nevada County.

The inner tubers got stuck on a rock and were there for hours. (Credit: Nevada County Consolidated Fire District)

According to the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District, a young man and woman were going down the river in an inner tube when they got stranded on a rock. The pair were out on the rock for about five hours before rescue crews could get to them.

Once at the scene, crews were able to get the pair onto some river boards to guide them back to safety.

Rescue crews working to get the inner tubers out (Credit: Nevada County Consolidated Fire District)

Both the man and woman were not hurt.

Rescue crews say the pair is lucky they got stuck in a relatively more lazy section of the South Yuba River.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s