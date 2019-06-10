Comments
NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – Crews saved a pair of inner tube riders who got stranded on a rock in the South Yuba River over the weekend.
The incident happened Sunday near the town of Washington in Nevada County.
According to the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District, a young man and woman were going down the river in an inner tube when they got stranded on a rock. The pair were out on the rock for about five hours before rescue crews could get to them.
Once at the scene, crews were able to get the pair onto some river boards to guide them back to safety.
Both the man and woman were not hurt.
Rescue crews say the pair is lucky they got stuck in a relatively more lazy section of the South Yuba River.